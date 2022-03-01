MediXall Announces Continued Expansion of the Health Karma Partner Program with the Addition of Mosaic Employee Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), has expanded its Partner Program with the company entering into a sales and distribution agreement with Mosaic Employee Benefits LLC ("Mosaic"). Pursuant to the agreement, Mosaic plans to distribute and sell Health Karma's medical services and wellness products, with the goal of helping its clients drive engagement, education and savings through a modern all-in-one consumer healthcare experience. Mosaic is a full-service independent insurance agency specializing in business, personal, life and health insurance for small business entrepreneur communities, startups, and early-stage businesses.

Mosaic plans to offer virtual health benefits to its clients' employees and contractors, regardless of whether they are full-time, part-time or independent contractors. This will allow employees and contractors of all industries and pay grades to manage their health through access to a $0-copay virtual primary, urgent, and behavioral care. Moreover, Health Karma offers its members significant discounts to prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing and medical equipment.

Since 2009, Mosaic has served thousands of businesses small and large nationwide. Mosaic's mission is to serve the underserved creating an employee facing benefits education model to reduce overall group claims. Mosaic is a Human Service Agency providing tech benefit products to its clients at a competitive premium.

The team at Mosaic has already begun the process of integrating Health Karma's valuable resources with its clients throughout the region. "This product immediately resonated with our team and we feel it is the right product for every employer. In a post-covid world, we believe that ‘in the moment care' is essential and should be the highlight of any benefits package. Unlimited Behavioral and Mental Health calls to a licensed physician at the Health Karma price is worth it alone!" said Eric O'Brien, Mosaic President & Founder.

"Mosaic is a trusted insurance leader in the one-to-250 employee market, and we are very excited about joining forces with such a strong player in what we feel is a market area with tremendous growth potential," said Health Karma CEO Travis Jackson. "

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group Inc., is a data-driven healthcare technology company whose mission is to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarma.org.

