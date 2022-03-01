ENG Expands Into The Permian Basin

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, complete project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that, due to the significant increase in client demand for its engineering, procurement, automation, fabrication, and construction services in the Permian basin in West Texas, the company has commenced operations there based out of Monahans, Texas.

ENG's West Texas operations will utilize and support local businesses, and labor and equipment suppliers in addition to engineering and project services support from its Houston, Denver, and Tulsa offices, as well as from its well-established fabrication facilities in Henderson, Texas and its integration facilities in Houston, Texas to provide its suite of services. This will also allow the company to expand its existing client base by providing highly competitive, safe, quality engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and integration project execution to the area.

Sr. Vice President of Oil and Gas for ENG - Doug Fieldgate stated, "We are excited to be taking our comprehensive suite of services with our highly experienced teams into the Permian basin to support our clients with a strong focus on safety and quality across all of the disciplines including mechanical, piping, structural, electrical, instrumentation and automation."

This announcement follows an aggressive automation upgrade of ENG's processes and equipment across the board in both of its fabrication and integration facilities with the objective of ensuring a focus on safety, quality and cost.

About ENG

ENG (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for its clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: [email protected]

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ENGlobal

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690757/ENG-Expands-Into-The-Permian-Basin



