Carl Icahns Pens Another Letter to Southwest Gas Shareholders

Today, Carl C. Icahn released the following open letter to the stockholders of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: SWX).

Dear Fellow SWX Stockholders:

On February 21st, we spoke to SWX’s bankers at their request regarding our financing proposals. Following the conversation, they emailed us the attached “questionnaire.” On February 28th, SWX filed their preliminary proxy, which included a highly inaccurate and intentionally misleading summary of our conversation on the 21st. We have now answered the “questionnaire” and will restate our position yet again.

Five months ago, we offered publicly to purchase $1 billion of common equity from SWX at $75 per share in cash to finance the Questar acquisition. That offer still remains outstanding today. We reiterated that offer multiple times, in both public and private conversations with SWX. We also have said that if SWX receives a bona fide offer that is superior in price and/or structure we are willing to beat that offer. Our offer does not require any particular governance provisions or board seats. We have no preconceived provisions and are willing to beat any bona fide competing offer. We have told this to SWX numerous times yet have never received anything approaching a counteroffer.

It is very important to note that our $75 per share financing proposal has absolutely nothing to do with our ongoing proxy contest and our tender offer, which was recently extended, both of which we continue to stand by.

Sincerely yours,

Carl C. Icahn

__________________________________

LAZARD’S “QUESTIONNAIRE” AND OUR RESPONSES

Lazard Question #1

You have made various offers over time to the Company regarding financing – what is your financing offer as of today?

ANSWER: Our offer is to purchase common equity from SWX at $75 per share in cash. To the extent there is a bona fide competing offer, we are prepared to increase our offer. We told you this 5 months ago and we still say the same thing.

Lazard Question #2

Would you be willing to finance via some combination of common equity and mandatory convertible preferred equity? How about approximately half and half?

ANSWER: Our offer is for common shares, not for preferred stock. However, if you have a bona fide offer from a third party for ANY kind of equity or equity-linked securities, including preferred stock, with ANY terms, we would beat that offer in combination with our purchase of common equity at $75 per share, and we would consider doing so in ANY ratio, whether “half and half” or otherwise.

Lazard Question #3

What would be your price per share for the common equity component?

ANSWER: See our answer to question 1.

Lazard Question #4

Question 4: What would be the terms of the mandatory convertible preferred? Could you structure it such that it would receive 100% equity credit from all of the agencies? Could you structure it with a 3-year conversion? What would be the coupon? What would be the conversion price or premium? If a premium, would it be off of $75/share?

ANSWER: We have no pre-conceived provisions and are willing to beat any bona fide offer. We told you this 5 months ago and we still say the same thing.

Lazard Question #5

What other terms, if any, are a necessary part of your investment? To the extent applicable, please detail… Standstill provisions, including the duration and scope of the standstill. Treatment of the investment and the investor under the Company’s shareholder rights plan. Treatment of the investment and the investor under the Dominant Stockholder provision in the Company’s certificate of incorporation. Registration rights. Willingness to agree to non-disparagement provisions. Payment of expenses. It is the Company’s expectation that the investor will pay its own expenses. Whether the financing would result in a dismissal of existing litigation

ANSWER: We have no pre-conceived provisions and are willing to beat any bona fide offer. We told you this 5 months ago and we still say the same thing.

Lazard Question #6

What exit provisions would you require? To the extent applicable, please detail at least Terms regarding transferability of the securities. Put/Call, redemption rights and registration rights, to the extent not covered above

ANSWER: We have no pre-conceived provisions and are willing to beat any bona fide offer. We told you this 5 months ago and we still say the same thing.

Lazard Question #7

What, if any, deviations would the common equity and the mandatory convertible preferred have from what would be typical in the public markets for these types of securities?

ANSWER: None.

Lazard Question #8

What kind of governance would you need on both the common equity and the mandatory convertible preferred? Would you require board seats for either of these potential investments?

ANSWER: We do not require any particular kind of governance rights in connection with this financing offer. We do NOT require board seats.

Lazard Question #9

What kind of due diligence do you need to perform?

ANSWER: None.

Lazard Question #10

What kind of timeframe would you need to finalize the financing?

ANSWER: We can commit TODAY and close within one week, if not sooner.

Lazard Question #11

Are you still interested in a rights offering? What would be your proposed terms for the rights offering and associated backstop?

ANSWER: Yes. We will backstop a rights offering for up to $1 billion of common equity and we will do so without a fee. We will also share that backstop with any other existing holder that wishes to participate in that backstop commitment.

Lazard Question #12

If we agreed to do our financing with you, would you agree to no longer pursue the proxy contest and tender offer?

ANSWER: Our offer to purchase common stock from SWX at $75 per share (and our offer to backstop a rights offering) is independent of the tender offer and all other actions we are taking. We believe that it is totally self-evident that your shareholders are better off having the right to decide for themselves if they wish to take $75 per share in cash and the right to remove the current board that has presided over significant value destruction. Obviously, shareholders would also have the right to continue to own stock (rather than tender) and benefit from our newly-elected slate of highly experienced, qualified and independent director nominees.

