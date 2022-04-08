Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aravive to Present Updated Modeling Data from Batiraxcept Clinical Trials at the AACR Annual Meeting

March 02, 2022
HOUSTON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. ( ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, will present updated exposure-response analyses from the Phase 1b platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Phase 1b clear cell renal cancer trials at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting taking place between April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The abstract presentation at AACR will be presented virtually.

Presentation Details
Title: Exposure-Response Analysis of Batiraxcept and Application to Recommended Phase 2 Dose in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian and Clear Cell Renal Cancers
Abstract Number: 7867
Presentation Type: Remote Poster Presentation
Date: April 8, 2022

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Contact:
Marek Ciszewski, J.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(562) 373-5787

