Agrify to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

BILLERICA, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation ( AGFY, Financial) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), the most innovative provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on March 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer, and Timothy Oakes, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year in advance of the call.



DATE: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST (live and available for replay): https://ir.agrify.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar

DIAL-IN NUMBER: (844) 792-4409

CONFERENCE ID: 9979688



About Agrify ( AGFY, Financial)

Agrify is the most innovative provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs) enable our customers to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI at scale. Agrify brings data, science, and technology to its customers for unparalleled control over cultivation and extraction. For more information, please visit Agrify at http://www.agrify.com .

