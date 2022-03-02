Tempus Files Revised Technical Report

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") ( ASX:TMR, Financial)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that it has filed a revised technical report (dated December 29, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2020) for its Blackdome-Elizabeth Project (the "Project"). The revised technical report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a review of documents submitted by the Company.

The technical report for the Project, originally filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 3, 2021, did not comply with certain requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Certain revisions were made to the technical report for the Property to resolve these matters by, among other things, including certain content required under NI 43-101 and removing certain content contrary to NI 43-101. The revised technical report can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The revised technical report was prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo‎.‎, who is an independent qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Garth has reviewed and approved this news release.

This announcement has been authorised by the Melanie Ross, Director & Company Secretary of Tempus Resources Limited.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Elizabeth-Blackdome Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth-Blackdome that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691078/Tempus-Files-Revised-Technical-Report



