Charge Enterprises Is Designated GenZ EV's Preferred Infrastructure Provider for Custom EV Charging Ecosystems, Offering a Seamless End-to-End Solution for Battery Buffered Ultra-Fast EV Charging

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle "EV" charging, and GenZ EV LLC ("GenZ EV"), an American company dedicated to integrating the world's best technologies, services and investment solutions to help businesses navigate the transition into the era of eMobility, announced that they have designated Charge as GenZ EV's preferred infrastructure provider for EV charging solutions to provide a bespoke and seamless end-to-end EV Infrastructure for commercial, fleet, public and private sector industries, delivering battery buffered ultra-fast charging for EVs.

GenZ EV, distributor of ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) ("ADS-TEC¨) battery-buffered ultra-fast chargers for the automotive vertical in the Americas, designated Charge as its preferred infrastructure solutions provider. Charge, through one of its operating affiliates, doing business as (DBA), Charge Infrastructure, offers end-to-end services for EV charging ecosystems, including project management, design and engineering, construction, installation, and maintenance and service. GenZ EV and Charge intends to target dealerships, dealer groups, commercial fleet, and automotive OEM's as well as retail, big-box chains, real estate conglomerates and the public sector. Leveraging their collective automotive expertise, the initiative led by both Charge's President, Mark LaNeve, along with GenZ EVs CEO Jose Valls, the two companies collectively have a leadership team comprising over 100 years of experience in OEM and dealer operations.

Charge Infrastructure's preferred designation is pursuant to a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between GenZ EV and Charge, offering custom solutions for ultra-fast charging requirements with the goal of generating cost efficiencies to support EV charging infrastructure and maximize energy flexibility. "As GenZ EV's preferred infrastructure provider, together, we provide a seamless solution for equipment and services to reduce the cost of charging from the utility provider while allowing greater EV charging flexibility, including rapid charging speeds, especially for dealerships and fleet operators," said Mark LaNeve, "Furthermore, when factoring in solar or renewable generation and layering bidirectional capabilities, the cost of running EVs, and the client's carbon footprint, could be reduced further by combining these assets into a site-wide ecosystem.

"While the demand for ultra-fast EV charging spans across all industries and sectors of society, the auto industry - specifically dealers - are at the vanguard of the transition into eMobility. I look forward to working with Charge to address the unique needs of this and other markets," said José Valls, GenZ EV's CEO, formerly Chairman of Nissan North America and of Nissan Latin America. He further stated, "Our team understands that a successful project entails more than world-class hardware, so we are focused on offering a complete 360-solution for businesses navigating the electrification landscape." Mark LaNeve added, "There is great opportunity in software, servicing, and long-term revenue-driving opportunities to consider as well. We are excited to partner with GenZ EV to design high-impact, smart, investment opportunities for EV Charging solutions."

About GenZ EV LLC

GenZ EV LLC, a private firm based in Miami, was founded by a team of entrepreneurs at the crossroads of sustainability, technology and finance. Inspired by Gen Z, the generation that triggered the inflection point for mass-adoption of EVs, its mandate is to deliver Intelligent Fast-charging Solutions to Power the Future of eMobility.

The company is focused on integrating the world's best technologies, services and investment solutions to help businesses navigate the transition into the era of electrification. World-class hardware is coupled with a full suite of premium, custom services, including up to 100 percent financing via Mitsubishi Capital. We also partner with Charge Enterprises to offer a complete platform of services spanning design, installation and after sales revenue-driving solutions across industries.

Like its namesake generation, the team behind GenZ is deeply committed to technology and the environment. Three percent of profits will be invested into reforestation efforts in the U.S. to be announced late 2022.

GenZ EV LLC is a GenZ Holdings Company, also owner of Keyfetch, the technology and insurance company.

To learn more about GenZ EV Solutions go to genz.com

Media Contact:

Maria Eugenia Santiago Echandi (248) 854-7797

[email protected]

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division: Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division: Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division: Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Media Contact:

Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777

[email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691041/Charge-Enterprises-Is-Designated-GenZ-EVs-Preferred-Infrastructure-Provider-for-Custom-EV-Charging-Ecosystems-Offering-a-Seamless-End-to-End-Solution-for-Battery-Buffered-Ultra-Fast-EV-Charging



