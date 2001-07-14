American Eagle Debuts Spring '22 Members Always Campaign, Emphasizing Community Through Boundless Experiences for Everyone

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced the launch of the American Eagle (AE) brand’s Spring '22 Members Always campaign. It’s an invitation into an optimistic, youth-led world where everyone is welcome. Headlining the campaign images and video are tennis player, Coco+Gauff, actor and musician Joshua+Bassett, actors Madelyn+Cline, Maitreyi+Ramakrishnan and Michael+Evans+Behling, and multi-hyphenate mxmtoon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006206/en/

American Eagle Spring '22 ‘Members Always' Campaign featuring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Michael Evans Behling, Madelyn Cline, Joshua Bassett. Credit: AEO, Inc.

Building on AE’s leadership in social, commerce and gaming, the campaign extends into places where the Metaverse meets reality. Members Always will have extensions across Roblox, Snapchat and TikTok where the AE community can experience, shop, game and engage with the cast. AE will also unveil American Eagle Future Together Philanthropic Program to spotlight a passion for giving back, supporting its community and the causes that matter most to them.

“AE’s Members Always campaign represents our belief that this generation has the power to come together and create a place where everyone belongs. Coco, Joshua, Madelyn, Maitreyi, Michael and mxmtoon share a unique point of view on today's world that empowers others to believe in the limitless possibilities of tomorrow,” said Jennifer Foyle, President – Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “Our Spring collection is a fresh approach to nostalgic-inspired trends. Flares are back, so are wider and looser fits, and of course, the best of the 90s. The assortment inspires customers to show up to be themselves.”

About the Members Always Campaign

The Spring ‘22 Campaign taps into vintage nostalgia, prep vibes and looks for everyone. AE has the best jeans fits for the season, mix and match with your favorite tops- feminine wovens, prep sweaters, boyfriend shirts, tiny layering tops and crew neck sports fleece. Flares are back! Low-rise, high-rise, and iterated leg shapes among the 90s Flare and Festival. The Low + Loose is the look of the season, easing up your fit, with the new Low-Rise Skater and the relaunched Tomgirl fit across jeans, joggers and shorts. For shorts, more options with longer inseams and looser fits are present among the Baggy Mom and 90s Bermuda. For him, Athletic and Athletic Skinny fit jeans are slightly looser and eased up in the seat and thigh - with just enough stretch for unlimited movement. Echoing the slightly looser, but still tailored, lived in shorts with a slightly shorter inseam ensure a modern fit that allows for comfort paired with classic resort tops and graphic t-shirts in bright, sun faded shades for him.

To launch the campaign, AE will host a Members Always social liveseries featuring the all-star cast. Tune in on Instagram %40americaneagle today at 3:00PM EST, to participate in the first virtual conversation with Joshua and Coco to get to know them personally and hear the ways they’ve conquered adversity in their own experiences.

Creating Community in the Metaverse

Making its debut with Roblox, AE will open a metaverse adaptation of the Members Always campaign on Livetopia, a top 10 role-playing game on the platform that has amassed over 1.5BN visits. Gamers can explore the AE Members Always Club while collecting exclusive game items, including styles from the AE Spring collection to outfit their branded avatars.

campaign on Livetopia, a top 10 role-playing game on the platform that has amassed over 1.5BN visits. Gamers can explore the while collecting exclusive game items, including styles from the AE Spring collection to outfit their branded avatars. AE is elevating their presence on Snapchat through new augmented reality (AR) innovations and Marker Tech that helps merge the physical and digital worlds. Snapchatters can use a new AE Lens to play an interactive AR tennis match where they earn points aiming for Spring collection targets and shop the collection. Use Snapchat to scan the Coco Gauff-featured store window displays and unlock an immersive AR experience. Powered by Snap Marker Tech, the display comes to life in the Snapchat camera.



American Eagle Future Together Philanthropic Program

As part of AE’s belief that youth have the power to change the world, the brand introduces Future Together , a new philanthropic brand platform created to support and inspire the AE community and the causes they care about.

, a new philanthropic brand platform created to support and inspire the AE community and the causes they care about. This year, the brand will award $200,000 in total grants to twenty recipients, igniting their journey for positive change in their local communities. Customers will be invited to share their cause-driven mission for an opportunity to be selected as a grant recipient.

The Spring cast will launch the program through social and volunteer initiatives with the causes and charity partners that are most meaningful to each of them.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006206/en/