Leaders from AWS, Microsoft and Rivian Headline Innovation and Technology Programming at CERAWeek by S&P Global 2022

Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be among the technology and innovation speakers at CERAWeek+by+S%26amp%3BP+Global 2022—the world’s preeminent energy conference—to be held in Houston March 7-11.

Mr. Selipsky will speak on how technology is helping the industry transform, innovate and accelerate the energy transition, and will join a lineup of technology leaders that includes Microsoft executive vice president for cloud and artificial intelligence, Scott Guthrie, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, Energy Futures Initiative CEO Energy Ernest J. Moniz and Chevron vice president, innovation and president of Chevron Technology Ventures, Barbara Burger.

CERAWeek+2022%3A+Pace+of+Change%3A+Energy%2C+Climate+and+Innovation will examine the challenges and opportunities of reducing emissions while supplying the needs of a growing global economy in the era of energy transition. The conference is returning to Houston for its 40th annual gathering after being hosted as an all-virtual event in 2021.

The CERAWeek+Innovation+Agora, will serve as the center of technology and innovation programming at the event. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in the energy space ranging from digitalization, AI, analytics and connectivity, robotics, blockchain, additive manufacturing, mobility and decarbonization.

The CERAWeek Innovation Agora program is available to all CERAWeek registrants and will comprise a series of candid+conversations%2C+on-demand+presentations+and+discussions, including its signature Voices+of+Innovation series of intimate, one-on-one conversations with thought leaders, as well as Agora+Studios featuring moderated dialogues with 2-3 guest speakers on emerging and disruptive technologies.

Newly added for 2022 will be “Agora+Hubs,” dedicated zones for sharing ideas and insights and exploring the technology frontiers around a central topic for the industry.

The 2022 Agora Hubs will focus on hydrogen and carbon+management. Key topics to be explored in the Agora Hubs include:

Hydrogen Hub

Geopolitics of Hydrogen: Policy drivers and strategic visions

Hydrogen’s Impact on Oil Markets: Fuel cell cars and trucks

Using Low-carbon Gas: Industrial end uses

Hydrogen in Power Markets: Storing renewable power

Carbon Management Hub

Driving Low-carbon Innovation: Criteria for investing in early-stage companies

Sustainable Transport: Growing biofuels and green fuels production

Direct Air Capture: What will it take to scale up enough

Methane Reduction in Oil and Gas and Related Data Analytical Solutions

Next Gen: Entering the energy industry

Breakthroughs in Nature-based Solutions: Afforestation and reforestation

“The importance of the technology and innovation program at CERAWeek, centered in the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, underscores how technology and energy have become synonymous with each other,” said James+Rosenfield, senior vice president, S&P Global and co-chairman of CERAWeek. “Whether it is electrification and the mobility future; harnessing digitization, AI and advanced robotics to expand capabilities and improve efficiencies; charting new pathways to decarbonization with fuels of the future and advanced carbon capture at scale; and even new models for finance and investment, technology and energy are inseparable from one another in shaping the future.”

“The convergence of technology and energy is embodied in this year’s conference theme, ‘Pace of Change’,” said Daniel+Yergin, vice chairman, S&P Global and CERAWeek conference chair. “A new wave of innovation will play a vital role in setting the pace by which the challenges and opportunities of the energy future are met.

CERAWeek by S&P Global is the premier annual international gathering of the world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities. The conference is produced by S%26amp%3BP+Global (NYSE: SPGI).

The CERAWeek 2022 conference program will explore key themes related to More+Energy%2C+Lower+Emissions; Geopolitics+and+Energy+Markets; Workforce+of+the+Future; Competitive+Landscape+and+the+Energy+Transition; Supply+Chains; and Financing+the+Energy+Future.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world’s leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world’s leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

