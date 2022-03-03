Nuro Retention Partners with Kooth for Total Student Wellbeing Solution

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuro Retention has partnered with Kooth (AIM: KOO), the digital mental health platform to deliver a comprehensive mental wellbeing solution for higher education.

Founded in 2001, Kooth is the UK's largest digital mental health platform. A pioneering innovator in digital behavioral health care, it delivers clinically proven, and research-evidenced therapies for those dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health and wellbeing concerns. Through this partnership with Nuro Retention, it is bringing its robust heritage to universities in the U.S., providing a safe and confidential space to share experiences, engage with an active community and receive support from qualified professionals.

With extensive peer-reviewed research, hundreds of therapists and over ten million lives covered, Kooth is the UK's largest digital wellbeing mental health platform and is now bringing their proven experience to Universities in the U.S.

Kevin Winters, General Manager, Kooth America said: "The pandemic has brought mental wellbeing issues to the forefront of every conversation on university campuses around the world. Kooth is in the unique position of having decades of experience and unmatched research to apply to mental health issues.

"We are encouraged by results we have reviewed with Nuro Retention and its Discovery Survey which is designed to screen for the likelihood of mental health issues. This partnership provides colleges and universities with end-to-end services for students".

Brian Dowdell, CEO of Nuro Retention commented: "In Kooth we have found the ideal extension of our Discovery Surveys to bring to our higher education clients. Throughout 2021 we worked with thousands of students to screen for mental wellbeing issues and found that depression and anxiety are impacting all types of students regardless of academic performance or even progression towards their degree. In Kooth we have a clinically robust model that complements our data-driven surveys".

With nearly 20 years of experience, Kooth enables organizations to deliver clinically validated digital therapy care that improves outcomes, increases access while reducing costs. Kooth is commissioned across 90% of England's National Health Service. The accessible digital platform blends self-help tools and a moderated community with professional support in one easy-to-use experience for the user. For more information on Kooth, visit its website at https://us.kooth.com/

About Nuro Retention

At our core, we believe in the power of predictive analytics, but we also believe in students. We want to see millions more graduate and find success each year. We are unique because we utilize data science, plus a team of education professionals with relatable campus experience to successfully apply the findings. For more information about Nuro Retention and their Discovery Surveys, visit www.nuroretention.com .

About Kooth

Kooth (AIM:KOO) is the UK's leading digital mental health platform. Our mission is to provide accessible and safe spaces for everyone to achieve better mental health. Our platform is clinically robust and accredited to provide a range of therapeutic support and interventions. All our services are predicated on easy access to make early intervention and prevention a reality. www.us.kooth.com.

