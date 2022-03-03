ValueMomentum Partners with Duck Creek Technologies, Offering P&C Insurers Domain and Platform Expertise

PR Newswire

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, strengthening its ability to offer end-to-end implementation services to property & casualty insurers in North America.

For over 20 years ValueMomentum, an insurance-focused IT services and solutions firm, has helped over 75 insurers transform, digitize, and grow their business. Insurers across tiers, including 10 of the top 25 property and casualty carriers, trust ValueMomentum with their digital, data and core transformation initiatives. With over 4,000 technology and domain consultants, most of whom are dedicated to P&C insurance, ValueMomentum's partnership with Duck Creek will deepen its advisory, implementation, integration, testing and application management services for the Duck Creek Platform.

"ValueMomentum is thrilled to be partnering with Duck Creek," said James Carlucci, Executive Vice President, Insurance, at ValueMomentum. "Together with Duck Creek, we look forward to applying our decades of P&C insurance experience to help insurers gain agility, accelerate innovation, optimize operations and deliver seamless experiences with predictability and value."

"As a strategic systems integrator partner, Value Momentum's portfolio of insurance-specific assets will provide Duck Creek customers speed to market and a customer experience focusing on business growth. Their end-to-end offerings have helped carriers leverage the rich functionality of the Duck Creek platform, supported by trained and highly-skilled professionals," said Douglas Rudd, Partner Go-To-Market Lead at Duck Creek.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to insurance, financial services, and health care firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand , the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com .

