IonQ's New Barium Systems Demonstrate Industry-Leading Qubit Readout Performance

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today published results from its new barium-based quantum computer showing its superior state detection fidelity. The results reflect a 13x reduction in state preparation and measurement (SPAM) errors, a metric core to producing accurate and reliable quantum computers. On a per-qubit basis, IonQ has reduced these errors from 50 errors per 10,000 computations down to only 4 errors per 10,000 computations. In other words, IonQ’s barium qubits have brought the company from a 99.5% state detection fidelity up to an industry-leading 99.96%.

The accuracy of computing results is key for the continued adoption of quantum computing in industries ranging from finance to chemistry. Quantum computers experience errors in three ways: imperfect state preparation at the beginning of an algorithm; imperfect quantum logic gates while running said algorithm; or imperfect measurement in reading out results. For quantum computers to scale while maintaining accuracy, all three sources of error must be mitigated. State detection errors grow with every qubit added, meaning that as systems scale, improved state detection fidelity is increasingly critical for the computer to deliver accurate results to a user. Even assuming flawless quantum logic gates, an average SPAM fidelity of 99% would limit a system’s #AQ to around 100; with a SPAM fidelity of 99.96%, it would require roughly 2,000 qubits before SPAM became the limiting factor.

With today’s results, IonQ furthers its technical lead with the best state detection fidelity among commercial quantum computing providers. This high fidelity state detection is also expected to lead to improvements in the algorithmic qubit capacity of IonQ’s upcoming barium systems.

“We have already proven that trapped ions yield more algorithmic qubits than any other quantum computer architecture,” said Professor Jungsang Kim, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of IonQ. “Today’s announcement demonstrates that our new barium qubits are already paving the way for increased fidelity, adding state detection error reduction as another area where IonQ is clearly leading the field.”

In December, IonQ announced its plan+to+use+barium+ions+as+qubits in its systems, bringing about a wave of advantages it believes will enable advanced quantum computing architectures. The proposed benefits included “lower error rates, higher gate fidelity, and better state detection.” Today’s milestone reaffirms IonQ’s belief that use of barium would lead to better state detection and fewer errors and further validates IonQ’s expansion of its qubit arsenal to include barium.

Last month, IonQ announced a public-private+partnership+with+Pacific+Northwest+National+Lab+%28PNNL%29 that created a sustainable, perpetual source of barium qubits to power these systems, securing the supply chain for future barium systems. IonQ also unveiled+performance+results+for+IonQ+Aria, the Company’s latest generation quantum computer, which, with 20 algorithmic qubits, is the industry’s most powerful quantum computer based on standard application-oriented industry benchmarks. The IonQ team anticipates that the transition to barium will only further that lead in future systems.

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world’s most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

