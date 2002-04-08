P&C Customers Will Have Access to More Comprehensive Hazard Solutions through Duck Creek and CoreLogic's Expanded Relationship

Boston, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has expanded its collaboration with CoreLogic, a leading provider of property intelligence solutions, to help connect critical touchpoints for a seamless underwriting experience. Insurers use CoreLogic’s highly accurate and comprehensive risk analytics solutions to help guide smart decision-making. The growing relationship enables customers to obtain a deeper level of business intelligence, one where decisions can be made in real-time.

Today, Duck Creek customers can readily leverage CoreLogic RiskMeter™ Hazard Risk layers like Flood and Distance to Coast through Duck Creek Anywhere Managed Integrations program that optimizes carriers’ integration costs and total cost of ownership. CoreLogic and Duck Creek each renew their commitment to enhance and jointly deliver more compelling hazard solutions through a modern core system technology to Duck Creek’s customers in 2022.

“We have a great collaboration with CoreLogic across two key integrations and, together, continue to make the insurance industry more efficient,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer at Duck Creek. “Automating property underwriting intelligence and aggregating data in ways that give underwriters the insights they need quickly, makes for smarter insurance decisions. Simply put, we're making it easier for insurance professionals to do their jobs.”

CoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and platforms to U.S. and global insurance carriers. CoreLogic’s RiskMeter solution empowers underwriters, brokers, and agents with comprehensive natural hazard risk information at their fingertips. RiskMeter offers 70+ natural hazard risk and building-specific reports to help carriers with risk selection, underwriting precision, and profitability. RiskMeter’s trusted hazard data solutions are built using extensive data and AI/ML models developed by CoreLogic’s in-house team of industry experts, climate researchers, and data scientists.

“CoreLogic is pleased to support Duck Creek’s carrier customers as they strive to leverage hazard and risk solutions to power their digital transformation journey and deliver more efficient and compelling quoting and underwriting solutions,” said Mick Noland, EVP, Global Risk & Analytics Operations of CoreLogic Insurance Solutions. “We’re looking forward to discussing the benefits of this expanded alliance to carriers during Duck Creek’s upcoming Formation event.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, a leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.