AppLovin to Participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing platform, today announced that CEO Adam Foroughi will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A webcast and archived replay of the event will be available at its investor relations website shortly after the event concludes.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes over 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

