C3 AI Opens Development Center in Guadalajara, Adding Up to 1,000 Jobs

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, has announced the opening of a software development center in Guadalajara, Mexico to accelerate the creation and production of AI applications across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

The center opens March 4, and C3 AI will hire up to 1,000 software developers as demand for enterprise AI applications continues to grow. IDC+estimates the revenues for the AI market — including software, hardware, and services — will rise to $500 billion by 2024, up from $342 billion in 2021.

“Guadalajara has become a key market for technology innovation. With the breadth of tech talent in the area, the city was a natural choice to continue growing our global presence,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “We’re looking forward to building a local workforce that will help continue our goal of developing enterprise AI applications to meet the needs of our customers across numerous industries.”

“As Guadalajara continues to grow as a global tech hub, we’re proud to welcome C3 AI, a global leader on AI, that will foster our hub and drive innovation,” said Alfonso Pompa Padilla, Secretary of Innovation, Science, and Technology of the State of Jalisco, Mexico. “We’re looking forward to supporting C3 AI, to ensure their business will have great success in our community.”

The Silicon Valley of Mexico

“We appreciate the confidence of C3 AI to open its new development center in Jalisco. With great news and honors like this one, our state, also known as the Silicon Valley of Mexico, confirms its leadership as the best place in LATAM for innovation, creation, and sustainable growth,” said Xavier Orendain de Obeso, Coordinator of Growth and Economic Development of the State of Jalisco, Mexico.

As part of C3 AI’s hiring and recruitment efforts, the company has assembled a global team of inquisitive self-learners who are motivated and trained to solve some of the world’s most challenging technology problems using AI technologies.

“C3 AI is the type of visionary business that will push forward the whole Guadalajara tech ecosystem,” said Enrique Cortés Rello, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Hub, Tecnológico de Monterrey. “We expect our students and researchers to benefit from what we believe will be a very fruitful and deep interaction with C3 AI.”

Prospective applicants can find more info on C3 AI’s mission and open roles at C3 AI here on the company’s website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3+AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

