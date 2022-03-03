3D Platform CAPTUR3D Adds Sketchfab Integration with Matterport Digital Twins

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that CAPTUR3D, a Matterport-based digital twin software and management platform, has integrated with Sketchfab, allowing users to import three-dimensional (3D) Sketchfab digital objects into their Matterport digital twins. Sketchfab, which was acquired by Epic Games in 2021, and their community of creators who have published millions of models, is the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D. Through the integration, Matterport is combining the largest platform for digital twins with the largest platform for 3D models.



“By integrating Sketchfab’s 3D library, digital twins are not simply recreations of the built world, but instead become new, engaging experiences,” says Steven Kounnas, co-founder and COO of CAPTUR3D. “Whether it’s real estate, retail or the public sector, we look forward to seeing the infinite number of ways our users will customize their digital twins.”

The process begins with the creation of a Matterport digital twin that is uploaded to the CAPTUR3D platform. Users can then connect their Sketchfab account to link 3D objects they have already purchased or browse Sketchfab’s library of more than 750,000 downloadable 3D digital objects for new, free options. From furniture and art to home appliances and 3D avatars, Sketchfab objects placed within a digital twin can be static or animated, viewed from any perspective, adding another layer of depth and interactivity to any Matterport space. Customers can stage an office, visualize how to organize a garage, or create a virtual, collaborative environment within a digital twin and using 3D objects.

See CAPTUR3D integration with Sketchfab objects here and here .

“We built Sketchfab with a mission to make 3D content more accessible, and our integration with CAPTUR3D and its Matterport-based solutions will empower creators with a wider reach for their content,” said Alban Denoyel, co-founder of Sketchfab. “As the adoption of real-time 3D technology continues to increase, our vast online library has the ability to enhance digital twins and accelerate their evolution.”

As a Matterport Platform Partner, CAPTUR3D has access to Matterport’s latest development tools and can create new and improved workflows and features for its users. Since launching its Platform Partner program in 2021, Matterport has more than 150 partners in its ecosystem, each adding unique overlays and value digital twins.

“It’s exciting to see partners like CAPTUR3D bringing increased capabilities to our common customers with the addition of Sketchfab functionality to Matterport customers,” said Conway Chen, Vice President of Business Development & Alliances at Matterport. “Leveraging Matterport for their digital twins, CAPTUR3D can evolve its solutions and create new offerings, and deliver more value to our common target customers.”

Learn more about the Matterport Platform Partner program here .

