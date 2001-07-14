MACOM to Showcase Advanced Semiconductor Solutions at Optical Networking and Communications (OFC) Conference

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced that it will host live demonstrations of its products and a short course LiDAR Technical Talk the week of OFC, March 6 – 10, 2022 in San Diego, California. MACOM’s technology and products support high data rate electrical and optical connectivity for Telecommunications, Data Center and Industrial and Defense applications.

MACOM’s optical and high-speed data IC design, product management and applications engineering teams will provide in-depth explanations of MACOM’s advanced semiconductor solutions and benefits. Customers will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with MACOM staff during the demonstrations. These demonstrations feature new product additions to MACOM’s broad portfolio of optical and high-speed analog and mixed signal solutions. To schedule a live demonstration, please contact MACOM sales, or email [email protected].

OFC 2022 MACOM Short Course Technical Talk:

Speaker: Martin Zirngibl, PhD, Vice President

Title: Optoelectronic Devices for LiDAR and High-Bandwidth or 3D Sensing

Abstract: This course will give an overview of 3D sensing and LiDAR, both from a technology and application point of view. 3D sensing is now ubiquitous in phones and many other consumer applications. We will discuss technology, performance and application trade-offs and give workshop participants a sense of where this field is going as well as of what the current industrial and market landscape looks like.

More Information: Short+Course+SC486+at+OFC+2022

OFC 2022 Live Demonstrations Include:

1.6 Tbps TIA and Driver Interoperability: Demonstrating MACOM’s new low cost, low power PAM-4 analog chipset for short reach multi-mode applications. A second demonstration will showcase reference design interoperability with DSP-based partners.

Linear Equalizers for 100G per lane Applications: Demonstrating best in class Bit-Error-Rate (BER) leveraging MACOM’s PAM-4 Linear Equalizer portfolio.

100Gbps per Lane Direct Drive:Demonstrating MACOM’s linear interface solutions for single- and multi-mode Direct Drive applications.

25G PON Demonstration: Demonstrating industry leading performance for 25G PON applications leveraging MACOM’s burst mode TIAs.

Laser and Photodector Arrays for Chip-to-Chip Communications: Demonstrating MACOM’s 8-Channel Laser Array capability and performance, compliant to the CW-WDM MSA.

56G APD and TIA in a ROSA Package: Demonstrating superior receiver sensitivity performance for extended reach >10-kilometer 100G ER and 400G ER4 applications.

100/400G DML and Driver Demonstration: Demonstrating MACOM’s industry leading PAM-4 Driver for DML applications at 100Gbps per lane.

Custom Optical Assemblies for Testing:Demonstrating MACOM’s custom solutions for NRZ and PAM-4 Signal Testing for Optical module testing applications.

To schedule a live demo please contact MACOM sales or email us at [email protected]. We invite our customers to meet with MACOM’s engineers to learn how our newest products are enabling high-speed next-generation PON, Wireless and Wireline Telecom and Cloud Data Center networks.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

