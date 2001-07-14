P&G Ventures Reintroduces Bodewell, a Line of Gentle and Powerful Products, Specially Formulated for Eczema and Psoriasis

P&G Ventures has reintroduced Bodewell, a line of uniquely designed skin care products for people with eczema and psoriasis. Bodewell gives you control of your skin so you are ready for anything. The result? More good skin days ahead.

Bodewell’s new eczema and psoriasis lines feature gentle products with powerful results. Products that include proven actives like Colloidal Oatmeal and Salicylic Acid along with essential moisturizers and a novel botanical blend called BW22. Inspired by skin science and nature, Bodewell products gently help soothe irritated skin and powerfully help skin rebalance itself over time – resulting in symptom relief and clearer looking skin over time.

Bodewell eczema and psoriasis products help relieve symptoms such as itching and irritation. They are free of steroids, parabens and fragrance – and no prescription is needed. Additionally, Bodewell offers a Dry Scalp Daily Shampoo and a Sensitive Skin Body Wash.

“Nearly 40 million people in the US are affected by eczema or psoriasis,” said John Scarchilli, Director P&G Ventures. “But it can be difficult to find solutions that are both gentle and effective – and reasonably priced. We don’t think people should have to deal with tradeoffs when it comes to their skin care treatment so we designed Bodewell to be both gentle and powerful.”

Bodewell starts working from Day 1 to help relieve flare symptoms. After 4 weeks of use in a consumer study, 9 out of 10 people felt the Bodewell Daily Eczema Calming Cream made their skin feel healthy, and 8 out of 10 people agreed that the Bodewell Daily Eczema Calming Cream reduced the number of “bad skin days.” Bodewell Psoriasis Calming Cream also recently earned the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition.

Bodewell’s mission is to create the amazing products your skin deserves. The following products are currently available at bodewellskin.com. Product prices range from $18-32 and customers can also take advantage of a 15% discount with subscription.

Eczema Daily Calming Cream, $30

Psoriasis Calming Cream, $32

Psoriasis Scalp Relief Treatment, $32

Psoriasis Soothing Spray, $32

Dry Scalp Daily Shampoo, $18

Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Body Wash, $18

To learn more about Bodewell, go to bodewellskin.com

About P&G Ventures

P&G Ventures is an entrepreneurial arm of P&G that creates new brands and businesses in spaces where the company doesn’t currently compete. Its model is built on partnering internally within P&G and externally with entrepreneurs, inventors, visionaries, founders and start-ups.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

