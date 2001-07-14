Masergy Named as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Services, Global for Sixth Consecutive Year

Masergy, the software-defined network and cloud platform for the digital enterprise, today announced it has been named a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s February 2022 Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global1, report. This is the sixth consecutive year Masergy is positioned in the Visionaries quadrant. The report evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We’re honored to be named a Visionary in the industry,” said Chris MacFarland, chairman and CEO, Masergy. “Over the past year, focus has never been sharper on delivering smarter, more reliable remote connectivity, cybersecurity protections, and cloud-based collaboration. Masergy acts as the force converging these key capabilities into a single cloud platform, heightening the benefits of today’s digital business practices. Given Masergy’s pioneering history in secure software-defined networking and our forward-leaning innovation in AI for SD-WAN and SASE, our clients were able to transform with confidence, making the swift shift to hybrid work models.”

In the last year, Masergy announced new innovations designed to help companies deliver predictable application experiences for their distributed workforces:

Performance+Edge%26trade%3B transforms public broadband access into a high-performing service making it perform more like private Ethernet circuits

Enhanced+AIOps+capabilities improve cloud application performance, empowering IT managers to accelerate troubleshooting as well as predict and prevent outages

Masergy solutions adhered+to+the+key+tenets+of+the+Secure+Access+Security+Edge+%28SASE%29 model long before the term was coined, which gave the company a jump start on delivering SASE capabilities to clients. Masergy continues to innovate for the future using AIOps (AI for IT Operations) as a virtual assistant to automate network and security operations in the push toward autonomous IT environments.

In October 2021, Comcast Business announced+its+acquisition+of+Masergy, accelerating company growth in serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global by Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young, and Karen Brown. February 21, 2022.

About Masergy

Masergy is the software-defined network and cloud platform for the digital enterprise. Recognized as the pioneer in software-defined networking, Masergy enables unrivaled, secure application performance across the network and the cloud with Managed SD-WAN, UCaaS, CCaaS and Managed Security solutions. Industry leading SLAs coupled with an unparalleled customer experience enable global enterprises to achieve business outcomes with certainty. Masergy is owned by Comcast Business. Learn more and follow us on our+blog+Transforming+Enterprise+IT, Twitter+%40Masergy, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently+recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter %40ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fsocial.

