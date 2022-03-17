Viveve to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 17, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that it will report its full year 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM ET the same day.

The full year 2021 results conference call may be accessed on Thursday, March 17th at 5:00 PM ET by dialing 1-833-255-2833 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6728 (international) or via live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NZykfofx . Participants may also register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163026/f0afd880e8 .

A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Company's investor relations website following the call at ir.viveve.com and will be available online for 90 days.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve® System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Viveve received FDA approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT trial for improvement of SUI in women in July 2020 and FDA approval of its requested amendments to the IDE protocol in December 2020. Initiation of the trial was reported in January 2021 and completion of subject enrollment was announced on December 14, 2021. Topline results are anticipated at the end of 2022. If positive, results from the PURSUIT trial may support a new SUI indication in the U.S.

For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Viveve Medical, Inc.'s plans, timelines or presumptions of results for the PURSUIT trial. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the timing, progress and results of our clinical trials, the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the impact of the novel coronavirus termed COVID-19 on our clinical development and regulatory review and clearances and on the manufacturing, placements and patient utilization of our Viveve Systems, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, our evaluation of strategic alternatives, our ability to obtain approval or clearance for sale of our medical device for all indications sought, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, unless required by law.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

Investor Relations contacts:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

[email protected]

Media contact:

Bill Berry

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253-8881

[email protected]

SOURCE: Viveve Medical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691316/Viveve-to-Report-Full-Year-2021-Financial-Results-and-Provide-Corporate-Update-on-March-17-2022



