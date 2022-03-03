Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ONEOK Schedules 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Sets Record Date

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., March 3, 2022

TULSA, Okla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will hold its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on May 25, 2022, as a virtual meeting only. The meeting will be accessible through a live webcast.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 28, 2022.

What:

ONEOK, Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders



When:

9 a.m. CDT, May 25, 2022



Where:

Virtual meeting only. A live webcast of the meeting will be available.



How:

Registration will open on April 6, 2022. Visit www.oneok.com for more information. Enter the control number from the proxy card at the time of registration.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a Fortune 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us at www.oneok.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325



Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

favicon.png?sn=DA80842&sd=2022-03-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-schedules-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-sets-record-date-301495153.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

