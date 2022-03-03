Altigen Announces CoreEngage User Interface for CoreInteract

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced the availability of the new CoreEngage user interface for CoreInteract, a native Teams Customer Experience suite of solutions for mid-size and large enterprise organizations.

CoreEngage provides end users of Microsoft Teams and Altigen's CoreInteract a native Teams interface to intuitively handle incoming omni-channel customer communications.

"CoreInteract and its suite of applications brings new capabilities to the Customer Experience journey", said Mark Allen, Altigen's Chief Technology Officer. "CoreEngage provides end users with views, capabilities, screens and information about incoming calls, SMS messages, emails and other modalities, as well as some other functionality to meet our vision of improving customer engagement through our solutions."

Altigen's suite of native Microsoft Teams applications is built with Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Azure, Bot Framework, Microsoft Graph API and Teams.

According to Jerry Fleming, Altigen's President & CEO, "Our focus is providing solutions to improve customer engagement. This includes both contact center agents and other workgroups, within an organization, who communicate with customers. CoreEngage continues our journey to provide best in class solutions to help our customers differentiate their customer service interactions and improve employee productivity."

The CoreEngage application, along with CoreInteract, CoreAttendant and WorkGroup Insights are part of a wave of Customer Experience (CXaaS) applications being released by Altigen and is available through Altigen's global network of business partners.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements about new products and services; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to generate revenue from our product offerings; our ability to accelerate business opportunities and drive the adoption of CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams; our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets, and the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including rapidly changing customer preferences and trends.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from those anticipated or implied. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

[email protected]

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691532/Altigen-Announces-CoreEngage-User-Interface-for-CoreInteract



