Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sunoco LP Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, March 3, 2022

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") on February 18, 2022, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.sunocolp.com under "SEC Filings & Financial Reports," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing [email protected] or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts
Investors:
Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions
(214) 840-5660, [email protected]

James Heckler, Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
(214) 840-5415, [email protected]

Media:
Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications
(214) 981-0739, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA81465&sd=2022-03-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunoco-lp-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-10-k-301495518.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA81465&Transmission_Id=202203031945PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA81465&DateId=20220303

You may also like :

  1. NYSE:SUN Guru Trades
  2. NYSE:SUN 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. NYSE:SUN DCF Calculation
  4. NYSE:SUN 10-Year Valuations
  5. NYSE:SUN Insider Trade
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles