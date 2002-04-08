Core One Labs' Akome Biotech Initiates Neurogenesis Stimulation and Modeling Studies: Advancing its Proprietary Psychedelic-based Pharmaceutical Formulations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), ( CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company” or “Core One”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“Akome”), has entered into an agreement with the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (“Universidad Complutense”), officially commencing neurogenesis stimulation and modeling studies research, to advance the development of the Company’s patent pending psychedelic bioactive compounds that target Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Major Depressive Disorder and Ischemic Stroke.



Neurogenesis is the ability of the brain to grow new neurons. Until recently, neuroscientists believed that the central nervous system, including the brain, was incapable of neurogenesis and unable to regenerate. However, research conducted over the last two decades confirms, not only that adult neurogenesis is a normal process that occurs in the healthy brain, but also that it can be enhanced by psychedelics among other potent stimulants. Neurogenesis is considered important in neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain to form new connections and pathways and change how its circuits are wired. Through Akome’s initial data mapping of how psychedelic substances and selected bioactive substances cooperate, there is potential for significant stimulus in adult neurogenesis in the brains of individuals that are afflicted with certain neurological disorders, and Akome’s research with Universidad Complutense seeks to prove that its chosen bioactive-compounds can enhance such processes.

The research, which is currently underway, is being led by Dr. Jose A. Morales-Garcia, PhD, of the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, a leading institution with extensive experience in psychedelics research, and neurodegenerative processes responsible for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Major Depressive disorder, Parkinson's disease and ischemic stroke. The scope of research is designed to advance the Company’s hypothesis that the selected candidate bioactive compounds included in its patent submissions, are viable candidates and will react positively upon targets in the Central Nervous System, and have the potential to stimulate neurogenesis in the brain of individuals afflicted with neurological disorders, and subsequently result in groundbreaking clinical implications for the indications of Ischemic stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Major Depressive disorder and Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Morales is an Assistant Professor and Honorary fellow in the Cellular Biology Department at the Complutense University of Madrid, Medical School, a scientist at the Center for Networked Biomedical Research on Neurodegenerative Diseases, as well as a professor in the Master of Pharmacological Research at the Autonoma University of Madrid. Dr. Morales has over 40 scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Morales has a vast research background in the identification and analysis of new cellular targets implicated in neurogenesis and neurodegeneration as well as focused work in the study in vitro and in vivo of the mechanism underlying neurodegenerative disease, mainly Alzheimer´s and Parkinsonism in order to develop new neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and neurogenic compounds for the treatment of these disorders.

“I believe that the treatment of individuals with neurological disorders through the use of psychedelic based pharmaceuticals, will become a major focus of mental healthcare in the near future. The groundbreaking work that Universidad Complutense is doing for Akome, will contribute significantly to the advancement of our drug formulations as we work to commercialize our patents. By developing unique psychedelic based pharmaceutical formulations that can be used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Depression and Ischemic Stroke, the Company is positioning itself to serve a larger and more diverse patient base,” stated Joel Shacker, the Company’s CEO.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology”) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker

Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

[email protected]

1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.



