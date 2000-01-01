Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
A Trio of Stocks With High Earnings Returns

Earnings yields from these companies are more than double the monthly spot rate of 20-year high quality market corporate bonds

Summary
  • Energy Transfer LP, TotalEnergies SE and Gilead Sciences Inc. have high earnings returns.
  • Wall Street also recommends these stocks.
Looking for stocks whose earnings returns are more than double the monthly spot rate of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds could provide more opportunities to discover high-return investments. The investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are offering a monthly spot rate of 3.36% as of the time of writing, the following three stocks could be of interest to investors, as their earnings returns are more than 6.72% at price-earnings ratios of less than 14.88.

Energy Transfer LP

On Thursday, Energy Transfer LP (

ET, Financial) shares closed at $10.37 per unit, giving the stock a market cap of approximately $31.97 billion.

The Dallas, Texas-based oil and gas midstream operator offers an earnings yield of 18.38% and has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44.

The stock has risen 27.24% over the past year for a 52-week range of $7.37 to $11.55.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $14.32 per share for the stock.

TotalEnergies SE

On Thursday, TotalEnergies SE (

TTE, Financial) shares closed at $50.93 per unit, giving the stock a market cap of approximately $133.52 billion.

The Paris, France-based integrated oil and gas operator offers an earnings yield of 11.05% and has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05.

The stock has risen 3.52% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $40.33 to $60.03.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock with an average target price of approximately $66.91 per share.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

On Thursday, Gilead Sciences Inc. (

GILD, Financial) shares closed at $61.71 per unit, giving it a market cap of approximately $77.38 billion.

The Foster City, California-based pharmaceutical drug manufacturer offers an earnings yield of 8% and has a price-earnings ratio of 12.52.

The stock has declined by 4.50% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $59.18 to $74.12.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $73.91 per share for the stock.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
GuruFocus Screeners

