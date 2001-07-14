PAR Technology Partners with CardFree Payment Solutions to Bring Next-Level Digital Ordering to PAR's Brink POS®

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, unveiled a next-level partnership with Cardfree, Inc., adding their end-to-end digital commerce technology to the growing Brink POS® integration ecosystem. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR™ Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Based in Mill Valley, CA, CardFree provides restaurants and hospitality companies with a full suite of digital commerce solutions, including ordering, mobile payments, loyalty, and customer engagement for both on- and off-premises operations. Their Mobile Payments platform features the deviceless solutions [email protected], Text-to-Pay, and [email protected]

When integrated with Brink POS®, CardFree’s platform lets guests easily pay from anywhere, seamlessly pulling checks from the POS into its merchant-branded desktop and mobile interfaces and providing them a reliable and frictionless payment experience no matter how your kitchen operates. Guests can also engage with loyalty programs, redeem on-site rewards, and opt for contactless payment at drive-thru all from their mobile device.

The Freedom of CardFree and Brink POS®

CardFree gives Brink POS® customers even more freedom to adapt to future challenges. “We are ecstatic about partnering with PAR to empower these kinds of commerce solutions,” said Jon Squire, CardFree CEO. “We believe that restaurants and hospitality brands need technology now more than ever to offer more effective and seamless options for payment, so it’s exciting to partner with POS tech that embraces an open ecosystem to better serve that need.”

“Multi-step contactless payment solutions can be time-consuming at a time when every minute and every dollar counts for restaurants,” added Tammy Troutman, Director of Partnerships at PAR. “CardFree adds a next-gen layer of payment integration to Brink that is going to help immensely with centralizing transactions and keeping our customers’ brands front and center every step of the way.”

ABOUT CARDFREE

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh® Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

