iPower to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUARTE, Calif., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Inc. (IPW, Financial) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, announced that its executive team will participate at three upcoming investor conferences in March 2022:
- D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Growth Conference is being held virtually on March 10, 2022. iPower CEO Lawrence Tan is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. Pacific time. Please click here to sign up for the presentation webcast.
- Roth’s 34th Annual Conference is being held March 13 – 15, 2022. iPower CEO Lawrence Tan and CFO Kevin Vassily will participate in a fireside chat on March 15 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time. In addition, the Company’s management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
- Maxim’s 2022 Growth Conference is being held virtually March 28 – 30, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be made available on Maxim’s website and the Company will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Please click here to register for the conference.
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iPower’s management team, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].
About iPower Inc.
iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
[email protected]