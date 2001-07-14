BlackSky Files Registration Statement

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY), a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that it is filing an S-8 Registration Statement (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to register its employees' shares for resale. These shares were originally included in the S-8 filed in December 2021, but are re-registered in this filing based on recent SEC requirements. No new share or warrant issuances are being made as part of the Registration Statement.

For more detail on the shares, please review the Registration Statement available on BlackSky’s investor relations webpage or the SEC’s website.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks, the Company monitors activities and locations worldwide, identifying the critical changes that matter most to its customers. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, coupled with partner sensors, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky’s satellites and other sources populates BlackSky’s proprietary data lake and fuels its Spectra AI platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky’s customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky’s suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer’s system or made available through BlackSky’s Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company’s variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005520/en/