NeoPhotonics Announces Inclusion of its Transceivers in the OIF 400ZR Interoperability Demonstration at OFC

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks, today announced that its OSFP and QSFP-DD 400ZR transceivers will be included in the OIF 400ZR interoperability and CMIS demos at OFC this year.

OIF will host its largest demonstration of interoperability to date at this year’s OFC 2022, featuring five key technology areas – 400ZR optics; Co-Packaging architectures; Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels; FlexE (Flex Ethernet) definitions and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations. The work of OIF and its members is critical in accelerating the adoption of technologies enabling the networks of today and the future. The interoperability demos will be both live and static at OIF’s booth, #5101, during OFC 2022, March 8-10 in San Diego, CA. Additional information can be found here (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oiforum.com%2Fmeetings-events%2Foif-ofc-2022%2F).

“Interoperability is a key element to enable widespread adoption of 400ZR. We’re very pleased to participate in the OIF interoperability demo at OFC this year, and our successful interoperability with different manufacturers’ modules, switches, routers and test equipment helps to establish and expand the 400ZR eco-system,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

