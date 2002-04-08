Savi Financial Corporation Announces Private Placement of Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2032

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVVB), the bank holding company for SaviBank, completed the issuance of $17 million in 10-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The subordinated debt is structured such that it qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company. The 10-year notes will initially bear interest at 4.25% per annum through March 31, 2027, and thereafter pay a quarterly floating rate equal to Three-Month Average SOFR plus 250 basis points. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for potential future strategic opportunities and general corporate purposes, including investments in its wholly-owned subsidiary, SaviBank, as regulatory capital.



“This successful capital raise gives us an opportunity to build out our business plan and is an affirmation of the tremendous opportunities in our market,” said Michal D. Cann, Chairman and President of Savi Financial Corporation. “Subordinated notes are a very cost effective way to raise regulatory capital.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful. The above referenced securities offered and sold by the Company have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as placement agent for this offering. Keller Rohrback served as the Company’s legal counsel in this offering.

About Savi Financial Corporation Inc. and SaviBank –

Savi Financial Corporation is the bank holding company which owns SaviBank. The Bank began operations April 11, 2005, and has 9 branch locations in Anacortes, Burlington, Bellingham, Concrete, Mount Vernon (2), Oak Harbor, Freeland and Sedro-Woolley, Washington. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small and middle-market businesses and individuals in and around Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties. As a locally-owned community bank, we believe that when everyone becomes Savi about their finances, our entire community benefits. Call us or stop by one of our branches and we’ll show you how to bank Savi. For additional information about SaviBank, visit; www.SaviBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management’s plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to SaviBank or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.