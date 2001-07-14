NextGen Enterprise Earns ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of cloud-based, ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its NextGen® Enterprise EHR has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). NextGen Healthcare is the first EHR developer to certify a complete EHR solution to the 2015 Edition Cures Update criteria.

This approval designates that the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible clinicians and groups to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified EHR technology, including the latest interoperability standards needed to support compliance with the information sharing requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act.

“This certification ahead of the mandated deadline exemplifies NextGen Healthcare’s commitment to leading the transformation of ambulatory care with solutions that meet the most stringent technical requirements,” said David Sides, chief executive officer at NextGen Healthcare. “Obtaining this certification from the ONC offers our providers peace of mind that our interoperable solutions are compliant with all applicable government regulations, which allows them to focus on improving healthcare outcomes for their patients.”

NextGen Enterprise EHR, which met the requirements for 2015 Cures Update Health IT certification, is an EHR solution for ambulatory healthcare providers that helps increase clinical productivity, enriches the patient experience, provides patients expanded access to their own data, reduces healthcare disparities, and helps to ensure healthy financial outcomes. To earn the certification, the software was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

About This Certification

NextGen Enterprise EHR version 6.2021.1 Patch 79 is 2015 Edition Cures compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.1918.Next.60.09.1.220303

Certification Date: March 3, 2022, Program 2015 Edition Cures Update​

Modules tested: 170.315 (a)(1-5,9,12,14-15); (b)(1-3,6,9); (c)(1-4); (d)(1-13); (e)(1,3); (f)(1,2,4,5,7); (g)(2-7, 9-10); (h)(1)

Clinical Quality Measures tested: 2v6; 22v5; 50v5; 52v5; 56v5; 65v6; 66v5; 68v6; 69v5; 74v6; 75v5; 82v4; 90v6; 117v5; 122v5; 123v5; 124v5; 125v5; 127v5; 128v5; 129v6; 130v5; 131v5; 132v5; 133v5; 134v5; 135v5; 136v6; 137v5; 138v5; 139v5; 142v5; 143v5; 144v5; 145v5; 146v5; 147v6; 149v5; 153v5; 154v5; 155v5; 156v5; 157v5; 158v5; 159v5; 160v5; 161v5; 164v5; 165v5; 166v6; 167v5; 169v5; 177v5; 347v1; 349v2; 645v3

Additional software used: NextGen® HQM, NextGen® Rosetta Interface Messenger, First Databank (FDB) Drug Interaction Database, MedlinePlus® Connect, NextGen® Share, NextGen® Patient Access API, NextGen® FHIR API, Medfusion Patient Portal (NextGen® PxP Portal) and Surescripts.

Mandatory disclosures: Costs for NextGen® Rosetta Interface Messenger, NextGen® Share, NextGen® Patient Access API, NextGen® FHIR API, and Surescripts are included in the standard software licensing package and are covered by the standard software maintenance fees. NextGen® HQM is available at no additional cost to clients under the HQM Reporting Services Schedule contract addendum. Clients opting out of this addendum may be assessed a fee for use of the HQM portal.

NextGen® Enterprise EHR utilizes First Databank (FDB) Drug Interaction Database for medication, allergy and immunization data to support the medication and order module functionality in the application. First Databank (FDB) Drug Interaction Database users pay an annual per provider license fee to NextGen as part of their NextGen licensing package.

Medfusion Patient Portal (NextGen® PxP Portal): Customers licensing the portal for the first time pay a one-time setup fee and a per-month/per-provider subscription fee for access to the portal and support. Customers who have already licensed the portal continue to pay their usual monthly subscription fees at the contracted rate.

To augment Clinical Decision Support, clients can link to MedlinePlus Connect which is a free Government supported website.

External connectivity solutions: Interfaces for laboratory, cancer registry reporting, specialized registry reporting, immunization registry reporting, syndromic surveillance reporting, electronic case reporting, Health Care Surveys and CAHPS MIPS Survey require a software license fee, implementation fee and an annual support fee.

For more, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nextgen.com%2Fcertifications.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare is headquartered at 3525 Piedmont Road NE Building 6, Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.drummondgroup.com.

