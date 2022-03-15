Vivint Smart Home to Attend Deutsche Bank Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference to be held at The Breakers Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida. Details for the event are as follows:

2022 Deutsche Bank Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference – The Breakers Palm Beach

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Time: Fireside Chat at 2:05 p.m. ET Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fdeutsche-bank%2Fvivint-smart-home-inc-march-2022

Following the live event, the session will be available for on-demand viewing via archived webcast for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of Vivint’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vivint.com.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

