Absolute Software Announces CFO Transition

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced a transition of its chief financial officer role, effective today. Current CFO, Steven Gatoff, is departing to pursue other opportunities. Ron Fior will serve as interim CFO while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

"Ron’s deep knowledge of our industry, his history as a previous advisor to the company as well as his extensive financial background, make him well-positioned to serve as interim CFO. I have full confidence in our world-class finance team and expect the transition to be seamless," said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO. "I appreciate Steven's many contributions to Absolute and wish him well in the next stage of his career."

Fior is also a partner at FLG Partners, a leading CFO services firm in Silicon Valley. He has more than 30 years of hands-on CFO experience, in all aspects of corporate finance and operations, in both public and private companies.

About Absolute Software

