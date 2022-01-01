Allscripts Introduces New App Expo to Showcase a Broader Range of Integrated Solutions

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that its Application Store has been relaunched as the Allscripts+App+Expo The rebrand will ensure Allscripts clients have an engaging way to identify all applications that have been built and certified through the Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) using Allscripts proprietary and FHIR APIs, in addition to select third party solutions sold by Allscripts. Previously, only certain partner applications were searchable and featured on the company’s Application Store. With this expansion, Allscripts will provide the opportunity for all active developers with a certified solution to showcase their solutions online via the App Expo.

Allscripts, one of the world’s largest Health IT companies, first exposed APIs for third party connectivity in 2007 and launched a full developer program to support interoperability with Allscripts solutions and the industry’s first online application store in 2010. The company’s developer program enables developers to connect with multiple Allscripts electronic health records (EHR) and practice management solutions. Allscripts supports integration with on-premise, data-center-hosted and cloud-hosted environments across all specialties and for all sizes of physician offices and hospital organizations. Today there are hundreds of certified apps and devices available for Allscripts clients to choose from, with new certified solutions frequently added to the site.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an unprecedented increase in funding for health technology start-ups, with more organizations than ever looking to connect with Allscripts solutions via FHIR, our proprietary APIs and the other connectivity options we support through our Developer Program. Our program has continued to grow and expand to support this activity and foster innovation in our industry,” said Tina Joros, Vice President and General Manager of Allscripts. “The new App Expo is just the latest step toward making it easier for our clients to find solutions that will continue to help them improve their technology ecosystem and accomplish their practice and health system goals.”

On March 8 at 10 a.m. ET, Tina Joros will participate in a panel discussion during ViVE 2022 in Miami, FL, titled “Setting the Future on FHIR or Setting FHIR on Fire.” The panelists will discuss the continuum of data-sharing in healthcare, the ever-evolving world of interoperability and more. The Allscripts App Expo will also be on display in the Allscripts booth at ViVE (#450) at the annual Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference March 15-17 in Orlando, FL in booth 1279. You can visit the new site at https%3A%2F%2Fexpo.allscripts.com and search by keyword, Allscripts products or categories.

