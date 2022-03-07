Omnicom's Annalect and Affinity Solutions Integrate Purchase Behavior Data into Omni to Deliver More Predictive and Personalized Communications

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annalect, Omnicom Group's (NYSE: OMC) data and analytics division, today announced a multi-year agreement with Affinity Solutions to integrate retailer purchase transactions into Omni. Omni is the industry's leading open operating system helping marketers orchestrate better outcomes. It has been rolled out across more than 100 markets around the world.

Affinity Solutions is the most authoritative provider of real-time purchase behavior data built on its vast database of 7+ billion credit and debit card transactions annually.

The agreement transforms Omni's model for developing purchase insights from "propensity to buy" to actual purchases made at specific retailers. The partnership provides Omnicom the exclusive ability to integrate Affinity's purchase-based media scoring with cross-channel media inventory, captured within Omni's Inventory Graph. This unique combination will enable advertisers to evaluate and optimize their marketing investment based on actual buyers and their level of spend across retailers, restaurants, communication providers, streaming platforms, as well as travel and hospitality companies, among others.

"Connecting Affinity's purchase graph to Omni's proprietary consumer database of 250+ million individuals and thousands of data points will allow us to develop enhanced commerce consumer journeys, as well as build more effective target audiences. As a result, our clients will be able to deliver more predictive and personalized communications to their customers," said Slavi Samardzija, Global CEO of Annalect.

Omni has more privacy-compliant datasets than any competitive data offering and a suite of proprietary applications that can integrate with clients' first-party data and technology to deliver an unmatched level of data organization and precision. "Adding Affinity Solutions to Omni is part of our commitment to make investments in data assets built on privacy-preserving technology. In doing so, we are taking another step to future-proof our offerings by utilizing data that is resilient to cookie and mobile device ID deprecation," added Samardzija.

"We're very excited to be working with Omnicom to bring purchase-based media solutions to market. The need for purchase-based media scoring (PbMS™), measurement and optimization has never been greater, as clients look for greater efficiency in their ad buys, and content owners want media pricing to reflect the true value of their properties," said Jonathan Silver, CEO of Affinity Solutions.

ABOUT ANNALECT

Annalect, the data and analytics division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) helps many of the world's most successful brands democratize data insights, and makes it easy to apply them to media and creative executions. At a time when future-proofing global marketing investment has never been more important, Annalect's data experts and proprietary products provide end-to-end solutions that deliver the results marketers need and the flexibility they never thought possible. Annalect develops and manages the Omni operating system, designed to help marketers orchestrate better outcomes.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

ABOUT AFFINITY SOLUTIONS

Affinity Solutions is the leader in purchase-based insights and marketing solutions, providing visibility to consumer marketers on the purchase behavior of their customers and prospects outside their businesses, table stakes in today's consumer economy. Affinity also provides purchase-based audiences, measurement, and optimization designed to dramatically improve marketing productivity, enhance customer experience, and help businesses retain and grow their market share.

Affinity is now introducing Purchase-Based Media Scoring (PbMS™), a revolution in media commerce using purchase signals from over 100 million US credit and debit cards received daily from over 3,000 financial institutions to score the presence of buyers and level of spend for video, TV and digital media properties and audiences, across a range of advertiser categories.

