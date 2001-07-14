Barnes & Noble College Launches BNC First Day® Complete Program with bartleby® Digital Study Tools at Delgado Community College

Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a Barnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+Education%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+BNED%29+company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the launch of First+Day%26reg%3B+Complete with bartleby® digital study and writing tools at Delgado Community College. Through a new two-year partnership, this innovative program branded Delgado Course Complete, will provide all required course materials and the suite of bartleby digital study tools for all students on all Delgado Community College campuses. This is the first time that BNC has included the bartleby suite of products as a part of its First Day Complete equitable access program.

BNC, which manages the Delgado campus bookstore and associated school branded e-commerce site, will implement Delgado Course Complete for all 21,120 students across Delgado’s seven campuses for the Spring 2022 term.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, Delgado Course Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

Delgado Community College students will also have 24/7 access to bartleby’s study resources, including experts who provide step-by-step explanations to questions in more than 30 subjects. In addition, students will have access to a virtual writing tool that provides essay building support, spelling and grammar checks, citation assistance, preventative plagiarism scans and AI-powered predictive scoring, among other features. Bartleby products and services are designed to improve student success and outcomes, offering pathways for learning that fit the schedules and demands of today's students.

“We look forward to working with Delgado Community College to enhance the student learning experience through this innovative model of course material delivery. Delgado Course Complete ensures that all students are prepared to begin learning on day one, and bartleby products and services will continue to support them in their studies throughout the semester,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “This partnership reinforces Barnes and Noble College’s differentiated and collaborative approach to working with our partner institutions to provide solutions to help drive improved learning outcomes. We look forward to advancing our partnerships with educational institutions across the U.S. and continuing to expand our offerings to support student academic success by enhancing access, convenience and affordability.”

"At Delgado, the majority of our student population is part-time or non-traditional students, balancing the demands and responsibilities of their busy lives with that of pursuing their academic goals," said Angela Camaille, Director of Instructional Technology, Support and Professional Development at Delgado Community College. "We want to support our students and provide them with the tools and access they need to achieve success in the format they need, when they need it. We are investing in on-demand tutoring help such as bartleby to help us do that."

For more information about First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com%2Facademic-solutions%2Ffirst-day-complete%2F.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit www.bncollege.com.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

ABOUT DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Delgado Community College celebrates 100 years of service to the New Orleans region in 2021-2022. The oldest and largest community college in Louisiana, Delgado provides instruction online and at seven locations. Fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Delgado offers students the most comprehensive array of education and training services available in the 10-parish New Orleans region. Additionally, Delgado has articulation agreements with most of the state’s four-year colleges and universities that allow students to transfer their Delgado credits to bachelor’s degree programs. As well as offering degrees and transferable college credits, Delgado provides diplomas and certificates in many professional and technical areas. Workforce development is a priority at Delgado, hence the college’s motto: “Education that works!” www.dcc.edu

