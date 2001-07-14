Keysight Demonstrates Optical and High-speed Digital Test Solutions at Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference 2022

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysight will be attending the OFC+2022, a leading conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. Keysight offers a wide array of integrated test solutions and emulators across all network layers with powerful software-driven insights and analytics that help leading companies innovate optical transmission and data center interconnect (DCI) development. When: March 8-10, 2022 Where: Keysight Booth 3115 San Diego, CA Expo Information • Tuesday, March 8 - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm​ PT • Wednesday, March 9 - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm​ PT • Thursday, March 10 - 10:00 am to 4:00 pm PT

Keysight will deliver the following demonstrations which help accelerate a customer’s innovations:

PathWave+Design+2022

A full Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-level (PAM4) E-O-E (Electrical - Optical - Electrical) end-to-end link simulation in PathWave+Advanced+Design+System+%28ADS%29+2022, including modeling of the optical channel. The connected solution to Flex+digital+communication+analyzer+%28FlexDCA%29 software allows fast and accurate insights of PAM4 measurements, comparison with measured results including transmitter dispersion and eye closure quaternary (TDECQ), and analysis packages for the development of electrical and optical transmitters.

Integrated+Photonics

New N77XXC+tunable+laser+source instruments and software combine Keysight’s experience manufacturing reliable optical instrumentation with rapid sampling, regulation and data processing in a compact platform, adapted to multichannel solutions for cost-effective, high-throughput manufacturing-floor component testing and coherent transmission experiments.

Advanced+1.6T+Research

Accurate waveform tests for next-generation transmitters using an N1000A+DCA-X+sampling+oscilloscope, the new N1032A+optical+reference+receiver and the Infiniium+UXR+real-time+oscilloscope plus N7005A+60+GHz+optical-to-electrical+converter. A M8199A+arbitrary+waveform+generator will be used for signal generation along with UXR measurement and compliance applications for signal integrity and IEEE 802.3.

800GE+Network+Validation

Keysight will demo full line-rate 800 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) traffic based on IEEE 802.3ck 112 Gigabits/per second (112G) PAM4 electrical lanes. The G800GE+Ethernet+test+system will show bit error rate (BER) and forward error correction (FEC) performance analysis of the interoperation of Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable (OSFP) 112 and Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) 800 optical transceivers.

Coherent Optical Transmission

A test solution that mimics the function of a coherent transceiver in which signals are generated with flexible modulation formats for this speed class using the M8199A+arbitrary+waveform+generator (AWG). Signal analysis is performed using the N4391B+optical+modulation+analyzer (OMA), which enables full transceiver analysis at the new speed class to verify and improve performance.

Optical+Receiver+Test

How to measure the frequency response of an optical receiver to a frequency of 110 GHz using Keysight’s N4372E+lightwave+component+analyzer (LCA).

400G/800G Manufacturing Test

A comprehensive solution approach to 400G%2F800G+optical+transceiver+test. TDECQ is the primary metric to assess PAM4 optical transmitter communication quality. OpenEYE transmitter compliance tests have also been developed for systems using simplified low-power receivers.

Two digital communication analyzer (DCA%29-M+sampling+oscilloscopes to measure an Eoptolink 800G device under test (DUT) and demonstrate TDECQ correlation.

Partner Collaborations

Ethernet Alliance – 400G- extended reach zero return (ZR) optics - multi-vendor interop demo (Booth 5409) – The 400G-ZR optics form factor reduces cost and complexity for high bandwidth data center interconnect (DCI). Keysight’s AresONE+400GE+Test+System, supporting QSFP-DD 400, OSFP, and QSFP-DD/OSFP ZR optical transceiver form factors, sets the stage for a strong coherent optics ecosystem, as customers have many options for building high speed DCI networks.

Ethernet Alliance – 800GE/112G lane multi-vendor interop demo (Booth 5409) -- As data centers upgrade network bandwidth to 800GE and above, it is essential to validate the interoperability of network components. This demo uses Keysight’s AresONE+800GE+Test+System, which interoperates with Eoptolink’s 8x112 Gbps PAM4 electrical host interface of the company’s 800G QSFP-DD 800 pluggable transceiver module.

800GE/112G lane multi-vendor interop demo (Booth 5409) -- As data centers upgrade network bandwidth to 800GE and above, it is essential to validate the interoperability of network components. This demo uses Keysight’s AresONE+800GE+Test+System, which interoperates with Eoptolink’s 8x112 Gbps PAM4 electrical host interface of the company’s 800G QSFP-DD 800 pluggable transceiver module. OIF 112G Electrical Demo (Booth 5101) – A demo of physical layer validation tools for 112G very short reach (VSR).

Keysight Speakers

Panel: “An+OIF+update+on+Electrical+rates%3A+112G+technical+closure+and+the+latest+progress+and+challenges+for+224G+to+create+the+next+speed+node” with Keysight’s John Calvin, Show Floor Theater III, Tuesday, March 8 at 4:00 – 5:00​ pm PT.

Short Course, SC178: Test and Measurement for Data Center/Short Reach Communications with Keysight’s​ Greg D. Le Cheminant, Monday, March 7 at 8:30 am - 12:30​ pm PT.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005174/en/