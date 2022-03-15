HireQuest, Inc. To Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand, temporary, commercial, and professional staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-506-0062 International dial-in number: 1-973-528-0011 Entry Code: 424210

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/44753 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010 International replay number: 1-919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 44753

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of on-demand, temporary, commercial, and professional staffing services in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, and LINK franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 210 franchisee-owned offices in more than 35 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 60,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, event, and professional services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

