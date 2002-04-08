Digihost Reports 45% Y/Y Increase in Bitcoin Production and Provides Mining Operations Update

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) ( DGHI; TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based Bitcoin self-mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC”) production results for the month ended February 28, 2022. All amounts are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.



Year-Over-Year Monthly Comparison

The Company mined approximately 50.85 BTC in February 2022, an increase of 15.83 BTC, or 45%, compared to February 2021. Using the February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 closing BTC prices (from CoinDesk) the value of the Company’s BTC mined in February 2022 increased by $615,631, or 39%, compared to February 2021.

Figure 1. Year-over-year Monthly BTC Production

Feb-21 Feb-22 YoY Increase Mined BTC 35.02 50.85 15.83 Approximate BTC value $45,138 $43,193 ($1,945) Value $1,580,733 $2,196,364 $615,631

Production Highlights for February 2022:

Mined 50.85 BTC during the month, contributing to total holdings of 737.66 BTC valued at approximately $31.87 million as of February 28, 2022 based on a BTC price of $43,200.

Total Ethereum (“ ETH ”) holdings of 1,000.89 ETH valued at approximately $2.9 million as at February 28, 2022 based on an ETH price of $2,900.

”) holdings of 1,000.89 ETH valued at approximately $2.9 million as at February 28, 2022 based on an ETH price of $2,900. Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of approximately $34.77 million as of February 28, 2022.

The Company deployed miners during the week of February 28, 2022 expanding its computing power by 20% to approximately 500PH.

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, commented: “At the end of February and into the first week of March, Digihost continued to execute on its strategy of increasing the Company’s operating capacity by deploying new miners and expanding our hashrate by 20% to approximately 500PH. The Company anticipates further expansion of computing power in the months ahead as all Bitcoin miners received to-date, plus those in transit, are deployed. We are very pleased with the 45% increase in the number of Bitcoins mined in February compared to the same month in 2021 as Digihost continues to expand its operations while being almost completely carbon neutral.”

Miner Receipt and Deployment Update

As of February 28, 2022, the Company has received 9,000 of its technologically advanced, high-performance M30 Bitcoin Miners (the “Miners”) from its 2021 order of 9,900 Miners with the remaining 900 Miners currently in transit to Digihost’s data center. Digihost continues to deploy the Miners received to-date.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. Through its self-mining operations and joint venture agreements, the Company is currently hashing at a rate of approximately 500PH.

