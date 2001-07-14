Semtech Announces Sampling of New FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) IC to Optimize Performance for 5G Deployments

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced sampling of GN1700, Semtech’s FiberEdge® linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA) to enable emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul deployments. The FiberEdge GN1700 will be paired with Semtech’s Tri-Edge™ GN2255 and GN2256 integrated circuits (ICs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005274/en/

The FiberEdge® GN1700 is a linear TIA for 50Gbps SFP56 PAM4 5G wireless optical modules (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With the introduction of GN1700 to the FiberEdge portfolio, Semtech is also enhancing its Tri-Edge chipsets. Since the FiberEdge GN1700 was specifically designed to be paired with the Tri-Edge GN2255 and GN2256, Semtech is boosting the performance of 50Gbps PAM4 optical modules,” said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The FiberEdge IC complements our existing Tri-Edge platform to give our customers superior performance while enabling optimized chipset pricing.”

As 5G wireless X-haul transport infrastructures are being upgraded to support emerging use cases, 50Gbps PAM4 is expected to become a new standard for 5G front haul architectures. In addition, there is an increased focus on enabling best performance with optimized chipsets for optical module vendors and system vendors. Semtech’s Tri-Edge and FiberEdge chipset ICs will enable module vendors and system vendors to deploy 50Gbps PAM4 front haul architectures rapidly and increase their 5G footprint. Semtech’s FiberEdge GN1700 IC is optimized to work best for 50Gbps PAM4 optical modules for 5G front haul deployments when used with Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR chipsets (GN2255 and GN2256).

The FiberEdge+GN1700 is available for immediate sampling.

Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated Diff EML Driver

Semtech’s ClearEdge® CDR portfolio for comprehensive 5G wireless includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdgeCDR With Integrated TIA

Semtech’s FiberEdge TIA portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps FiberEdgeTIA

GN1800: 50Gbps PAM4 FiberEdge TIA

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Foptical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “expected to,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, ClearEdge, and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks, and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005274/en/