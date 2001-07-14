Shell Achieves Major Milestone: Scales Artificial Intelligence Predictive Maintenance to 10,000 Pieces of Equipment Using C3 AI

C3+AI ( NYSE:AI, Financial), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced that Shell has scaled its predictive maintenance program, powered by C3 AI technology, to monitor and maintain more than 10,000 pieces of equipment in upstream, manufacturing, and integrated gas assets across its global asset base — one of the largest such deployments in the energy industry. AI predictive maintenance enables Shell to identify equipment degradation and failures before they happen, allowing operators to take proactive measures and avoid costly unplanned downtime, production interruptions, and potential risks to the environment and human safety. Monitored equipment includes control valves, pumps, compressors, and other critical components.

“Shell’s deployment of AI predictive maintenance at global scale is an impressive achievement, delivering significant economic, environmental, and human safety benefits,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “We are extremely proud to have helped Shell reach this milestone, made possible by the combination of Shell’s extensive operational expertise and C3 AI’s advanced AI software. We look forward to continuing to work with Shell in further scaling AI across their enterprise.”

“Monitoring 10,000 pieces of critical equipment with AI-enabled predictive maintenance is an important milestone for Shell — an ambitious target we had set for 2021 and successfully achieved,” said Dan Jeavons, Vice President of Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell. “We have an exceptionally talented team to thank for this accomplishment, as well as partners like C3 AI, whose technology helped us reach this level of scale in our predictive maintenance program.”

Underlying the ability to monitor more than 10,000 pieces of equipment is a technical infrastructure that:

Supports global deployment across Shell’s upstream, downstream, and integrated gas assets

Ingests 20 billion rows of data weekly from more than 3 million sensors

Trains, tunes, and runs nearly 11,000 machine learning models in production

Makes over 15 million predictions every day

Shell plans to accelerate its predictive maintenance program this year. Shell is also exploring additional use cases on the C3 AI Suite, including asset integrity, production optimization, system optimization, safety, and sustainability. In June 2021, Shell and C3 AI announced a five-year renewal of their strategic agreement to accelerate the deployment of enterprise AI and ML applications on the C3 AI Suite across Shell.

To benefit the entire energy industry, Shell has commercialized its AI predictive maintenance applications built with C3 AI software. The solutions are available to the general market through the Open+Energy+AI+initiative (OAI), an open ecosystem with the goal of advancing the use and adoption of AI in the energy sector, of which Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft are founding members.

Learn more about Shell's predictive maintenance program and the availability of its solutions on the OAI site.

