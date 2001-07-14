Stratasys Expands GrabCAD Software Partner Program to Support Additive Manufacturing at Scale

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced the continued expansion of the GrabCAD® Software Partner Program with new partners Oqton and Riven. Oqton is a cloud-based manufacturing operating system company based in Ghent, Belgium; and Riven provides 3D reality intelligence for digital manufacturing, based in Berkeley, Calif.

The GrabCAD Software Partner Program is part of the recently introduced GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform, which integrates GrabCAD applications and third-party GrabCAD Software Partners via the GrabCAD Software Development Kit (SDK). The open and enterprise-ready platform enables two-way connectivity between 3D printers, additive manufacturing and enterprise applications, and broader Industry 4.0 infrastructure.

“New GrabCAD Software partners give us the ability to grow the numbers of technologies available through the GrabCAD AM Platform and allows us to support our customers’ goals by creating a connected ecosystem that supports additive manufacturing at scale,” said Paul Giaconia, Vice President of Software Products for Stratasys. “We welcome these two new partners and look forward to continuing to grow this program and supporting our customers’ Industry 4.0 initiatives.”

Oqton provides users with a machine-agnostic, cloud-based software platform that leverages artificial intelligence to automate repetitive tasks and utilizes intelligent IoT capabilities to automate the end-to-end additive manufacturing workflow across and beyond the production floor, including order tracking, scheduling, latticing, build preparation, and slicing. The solution, purposely built for additive manufacturing, allows users to easily create live dashboards and automated reports to optimize their manufacturing process so that their product can go to market quicker.

“Our solution empowers humans and machines to work together seamlessly – which is the key difference between manufacturing success and manufacturing failure,” said Benjamin Schrauwen, CEO at Oqton. “We've made it very easy to combine and visualize data from different machines, from different manufacturers, and across different technologies, and by partnering with Stratasys we can help our shared customers achieve automated manufacturing success.”

Also joining the GrabCAD Partner Program is Riven, an open cloud software company specializing in 3D reality intelligence that accelerates volume production of high-accuracy, end-use additive manufactured parts. Riven’s software, using 3D reality data from scanners and proprietary algorithms, allows engineering and manufacturing teams to cut iterations and time-to-part while improving the customer experience. Riven has introduced Warp-Adapted-Model (WAM™) capability, which enables printed production parts across additive manufacturing technologies, including FDM®, powder bed fusion and stereolithography, to be 2-10 times more accurate than parts printed from CAD. WAM scales from singular high-value parts to series production and enables exciting new end-use applications.

James Page, founder and CTO of Riven, commented, “Together with Stratasys we recognize how critical it is that production parts are delivered quickly and to spec in order for additive to reach its full potential. Riven’s next-generation predictive, machine learning technology, enables customers to realize higher part quality and reduced time to production deliveries.”

Oqton helps manufacturers increase innovation and efficiency by intelligently automating production. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Oqton Manufacturing OS unifies engineering and production, connecting specialist applications across design, CAM, 3D printing, reverse engineering, and inspection. Our agnostic platform connects technologies and machines across multiple sites, eliminating the need for multiple disconnected software programs, and providing traceability and visibility across your organization. Developed by international experts in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced manufacturing, Oqton is trusted by globally recognized manufacturers, and supported by partnerships with machine vendors, service bureaus, and materials providers. For more information, visit our website or LinkedIn.

Riven is an open cloud software company that enables fast product introduction and customer acceptance of high-accuracy additive manufacturing at scale. Riven cuts weeks on product launches by leveraging proprietary 3D reality intelligence and rich, 3D visualization of as-manufactured parts, allowing manufacturers and their extended teams to easily validate parts, improve product accuracy and collaborate with data-driven insights

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

