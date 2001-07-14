NI Announces New Software Bundle to Help Engineers Optimize Test Systems

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced its Test Workflow subscription bundle for automating test systems. This offering expands engineers’ access to the software needed to design and automate a test or measurement system through a single software license.

With engineers firmly planted at the center of digital transformation, they need to build better, higher performing products faster than ever before. To help them accomplish this goal, NI’s new Test Workflow bundle provides streamlined access to several software tools that increase productivity through a SaaS model.

“Engineers use NI’s software to improve every phase of their product life cycle, generating valuable measurements, data and insights,” said Shelley Gretlein, vice president of software strategy at NI. “Test Workflow ensures engineers have all the software they need to streamline their test and measurement applications and seamlessly transition from design to validation.”

This subscription-based bundle provides access to NI’s most popular test and measurement software, including LabView, TestStand, FlexLogger and DIAdem, through one low-cost easy-to-manage license. This combination of software enables engineers working on research validation and production test applications to gain actionable insights, improve test system development, deliver more value from test data and get products to market faster. With the ability to scale up or down as needed, users have additional control over project costs.

“Software delivery through subscription is a natural evolution for NI,” added Gretlein. “It’s just the beginning, as we modernize our software capabilities and delivery mechanisms. The incredible benefits of data, analytics and automation for our customers will be realized as our investments in cloud and SaaS come to fruition. We are committed to making those investments to dramatically increase the value that we bring to our customers.”

Leading with a software-connected approach, NI helps customers test new innovations quicker and more reliably. NI continues to modernize the test and measurement industry by coupling its rich software heritage with new cloud and machine learning capabilities to support engineers who are rapidly creating what’s next.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day (NATI-G).

