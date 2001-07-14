Customers Give Verint Top Scores in New Workforce Optimization Market Report

Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has received top scores in multiple customer satisfaction categories according to DMG Consulting LLC’s 2021/2022 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report.*

The latest report presents an in-depth analysis of the contact center workforce optimization (WFO)/workforce engagement management (WEM) market, trends, competitive landscape, product suites, technology and innovation and features seven leading and contending vendors.

“The pace of innovation in the contact center is more rapid than at any time in the past. Artificial intelligence (AI), automation, analytics, digital transformation, self-service, and a lot more are changing the entire servicing world,” says Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting, “WFO/WEM applications are giving enterprise leaders the insights they need to greatly enhance their organizations, helping them to deliver a coveted service experience while becoming employers of choice.”

Verint achieved top customer satisfaction scores (5.0 out of 5.0) in seven Vendor Satisfaction categories including: WFO/WEM product suite, implementation, training, professional services, innovation, vendor communication, and overall vendor satisfaction. Analytics enabled QM, workforce management, interaction analytics, desktop analytics and predictive analytics received top customer satisfaction scores in the WFO/WEM Modules categories.

Verint had the highest average customer satisfaction score (4.97 out of 5.0) across 11 WFO/WEM Product Features categories including perfect scores in the following nine categories: supervisor UI/UX, agent UI/UX, regulatory and compliance features, system security, AI, automation, ease of integration with third party applications, level of integration and data sharing between modules, and ability to administer the entire suite from a centralized environment.

The company achieved the highest average customer satisfaction score (4.95 out of 5.0) across 10 WFO/WEM Suite Capabilities including perfect scores in the following nine categories:

Support the unique operational requirements of each voice and digital channel

Provide real-time agent guidance

Implement/support work at-home programs

Support a hybrid workforce of human and virtual agents

Integrate contact center and back-office departments

Engage, motivate, and retain agents

Improve agent effectiveness

Actively and passively capture the voice of the customer

Improve productivity

DMG’s Donna Fluss added, “Verint has become a pure-play customer engagement company following the spin-off of Cognyte Software. This singular focus will allow Verint to dedicate 100 percent of their resources to this fast growing market, which is expected to be highly beneficial for them.”

“The research presented by DMG Consulting provides valuable insight into this evolving market,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “The scores reflect Verint’s leadership in providing continuous support for work-from-home and hybrid work models as well as solutions like real-time agent assist that align agent performance with customer expectations. We are proud to be recognized by our customers in this report.”

Verint+Workforce+Management™ is available as part of the Verint+Customer+Engagement+Cloud+Platform and leverages artificial intelligence-infused automation and new mobile tools to streamline forecasting and scheduling and improve employee engagement. The solution offers an intuitive, modern, user experience that streamlines scheduling with fewer clicks and screens, making common tasks more efficient for workforce managers and simplifying the path to proficiency for new users. It reduces time and effort, taking into account sick and overtime employees, user skills and multilingual capabilities, time zone variations, and employment requirements. The solution also elevates candidate quality, accelerates time-to-hire and enhances employee retention through Intelligent Interviewing capabilities.With Verint Workforce Management, managers have the tools to meet service level agreements (SLAs) while also providing the workforce with the flexible, work-from-anywhere schedules they require.

* DMG Consulting LLC 2021/2022 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report. December 2021

