Nextdoor to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Tech, Media, and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 starting at 12:45 p.m. ET. The conference is a four-day event for investors to hear from industry experts and corporate management in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors.

A webcast of the virtual event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com, and through this webcast link.

