Pond Technologies Applauds Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report Indicating Urgent Need for Deployment of all Greenhouse Gas Reduction Technologies

The IPCC Report Urges Rapid Action on Climate Change, Providing Further Opportunity for Pond's Carbon Capture and Utilization Systems to be Deployed

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND); (OTCQB:PNDHF); (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, applauds the recently released report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (the "IPCC") entitled "Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability" (The Working Group II contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report) and believes the report's conclusion underscores the need for rapid deployment of carbon capture and utilization technologies globally.

The report assesses the impacts of climate change, looking at ecosystems, biodiversity, and human communities at global and regional levels. It also reviews vulnerabilities and the capacities and limits of the natural world and human societies to adapt to climate change. According to the report, the cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. IPCC stated that there is need for global action on reducing climate-change inducing greenhouse gas emissions which will result in missing a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for humanity.

Pond Carbon, a subsidiary of Pond, is in active discussions with companies globally to commercialize its carbon capture and utilization technology that grows a sustainable, economically valuable biproduct in algae.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "The IPCC is the leading international body that compiles the scientific consensus on climate change. This report is clear, and points to the need for rapid deployment of carbon-reducing technologies like Pond's. We believe that deploying our technology as part of a response to climate change is not only the right thing to do, but it will help companies transform their emissions into valuable commodity replacements. The need for carbon reducing technologies reflects the strong and growing demand for Pond systems globally."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO 2 -management. The use of concentrated CO 2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO 2 . Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

