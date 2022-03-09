IGI CyberLabs Partners with Cowbell Cyber to Bring Nodeware(R) Solution to Cyber Insurance Customers

The partnership will aim to help cyber-insurance policy holders boost their cyber hygiene

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of Infinite Group, Inc., or IGI, (OTCQB:IMCI), is announcing its partnership with Cowbell Cyber, the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs). IGI CyberLabs is joining Cowbell Rx, Cowbell's referral marketplace for cyber risk management and security solutions. Cowbell Rx policyholders can now purchase CyberLabs' Nodeware solution at a discount.

According to a recent study, 43% of cyber attacks are aimed at small businesses, but only 14% are prepared to defend themselves. And cyberattacks at small and mid-size businesses are often opportunistic, taking advantage of security weaknesses.

"As obtaining cyber insurance becomes more complicated, Nodeware and Cowbell Cyber are partnering to help simplify the process for our clients," said Stuart Cohen, President at IGI CyberLabs. "By leveraging Nodeware, organizations can meet many of the safeguards required to obtain cyber insurance-helping to both protect them from potential attacks and give them peace of mind if they are targeted in an attack. Up-front protection and insurance are both critical to ensure business continuity in this unpredictable cyber-threat landscape."

With Nodeware's recent integration with SecurityStudio-also available in the Cowbell Marketplace-the three organizations together will have the capability to tie ongoing continuous vulnerability management into the overall risk profile of an organization. This will empower businesses to address the holistic root cause of their risk exposure and, with lower risk, may help them better qualify for coverage and improve their insurance rates.

Cowbell Cyber is one of the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance providers for small to medium enterprises (SMEs). With Nodeware, Cowbell Cyber is bringing SMEs updated, real-time cybersecurity scanning and alerts to aid them on their path to better cyber hygiene. As a result, active policyholders can improve their security posture prior to seeking cyber insurance, better protect themselves from cyber-attacks, and meet their compliance requirements.

Cowbell Cyber provides standalone cyber insurance policies custom-designed to suit risk profiles. Cowbell's continuous risk assessment gives policyholders early warnings about security weaknesses to improve risk posture and help prevent future incidents.

"Together with our partners IGI CyberLabs, Cowbell brings streamlined access to top cybersecurity solutions to current and future policyholders to maximize their ability to be secure," said Stephen Years, Director of Product & Ecosystem Marketing at Cowbell Cyber. "We established trusted relationships with partners who can help policyholders and businesses, in general, improve their cyber risk profile on a continuous basis."

Cowbell policyholders can visit Cowbell Rx at https://cowbell.insure/rx/ to take advantage of the Nodeware solution.

For more information about Nodeware or to start a free trial visit www.nodeware.com or www.IGIcyberlabs.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Pittsford, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI delivers people and technology-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People™.

IGI is also the OEM through its subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at www.igius.com.

