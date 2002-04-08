GCP Products Address 60% of Concrete & Cement Actions for Net Zero Future

GCP’s Sustainable Solutions Proven to Reduce CO 2 Emissions by 23M Tons



ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies (:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products, reveals product solutions that address over 60% of actions outlined by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) to commit to producing carbon neutral concrete by 2050.

With cement accounting for 8% of global man-made CO 2 emissions , it is paramount to source solutions to improve sustainability. GCP recognizes that options must also be cost efficient, and offers products that not only reduce carbon throughout the lifecycle of concrete, but reduce costs. In 2021, GCP’s cement additives and concrete admixtures reduced their customers’ CO 2 emissions by an estimated 23 million tons, equivalent to taking seven million cars off the road every day.

“This is a pivotal moment in the concrete and cement industry. Producers are under considerable pressure to change the way they produce cement and develop new approaches that are more sustainable. We are here to help them get there,” said GCP President & CEO Simon Bates. “Our solutions reduce waste and energy consumption through the entire cycle of concrete production while improving strength. GCP products enable plants to reduce their environmental footprint, while also saving them money.”

GCP’s products align with the GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete , playing a key role in reducing CO 2 and operational costs, in addition to extending the life of concrete structures. The company’s sustainability goal is to further enable cement and concrete producers to save 500 million tons of CO 2 per year, therefore reducing over 1% of man-made CO 2 emissions.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies (: GCP) is a leading global provider of construction products that include high-performance specialty construction chemicals and building materials. GCP partners with producers, contractors, designers and engineers to achieve performance and sustainability goals. The company has a legacy of first to market and award-winning solutions that have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. GCP is focused on continuous improvement for its customers, end-users and the environment.

For more information, visit GCP's website at www.gcpat.com.

Media Relations

Catherine Meihofer

+1 678-575-1927

[email protected]

Investor Relations

William I. Kent, IRC

+1 720-445-2629

[email protected]