Shell files Form 20-F with SEC

10-Mar-2022

Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, (“2021 Form 20-F”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022.

The 2021 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of the 2021 Form 20-F can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, (“2021 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 10, 2022.

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded in .pdf format from March 10, 2022 at www.shell.com/annualreport.

Printed copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 20, 2022, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport. An interactive, downloadable version will be available on or around March 17, 2022, also at www.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 24, 2022.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Annual financial and audit reports



