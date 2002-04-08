Kratos' OpenSpace Platform Now Enables Carrier Ethernet-over-Satellite

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its OpenSpace™ Platform now supports integrated delivery of E-Line services using Carrier Ethernet-over-Satellite.

Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform is the first and only completely virtual satellite ground system based upon an open, standards-based Software-Defined Networking (SDN) architecture that enables satellite operators and global communications networks to interoperate seamlessly. Introduced last year with support for Earth Observation and Remote Sensing missions, the OpenSpace Platform now adds support for E-Line Carrier Ethernet Services through its SCPC Service Chain, enabling operators to expand their offerings to include use cases where a two-way satellite segment is beneficial, such as service delivery to remote locations underserved by terrestrial or cellular technologies.

E-Line is a widely used networking service enabled by MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet (CE) standards. MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers who drive network transformation to power the digital economy. With CE, operators can deliver scalable, reliable, carrier-class services. For example, a company with headquarters in New York can connect its corporate WAN via E-Line over satellite to rural branch offices as if they were in one network. This unified network can also be seamlessly connected to other CE-based networks across the globe.

With OpenSpace, an end-to-end E-Line service can be instantiated in minutes. Software modems at the gateway and remote sites communicate over a fully digital ground infrastructure. Signal processing runs in software on generic, off-the-shelf computers without the need for additional hardware acceleration such as Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGAs) or Graphics Processing Units (GPU). Employing MEF's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) reference architecture and framework enables end-to-end automation and orchestration of the tasks to deliver a service. Operational planning and business systems can be integrated, and E-Line services can be activated and de-activated in tandem with satellite operations to support changes in supply and demand on the fly. OpenSpace provides customers with accelerated service delivery and a feature-rich solution that includes built-in, unified network management that simplifies service implementation, monitoring and assurance.

“The space layer is evolving rapidly with advancements such as software-defined payloads and mega- constellations, which are opening up new opportunities for satellites to enhance telecommunication services for enterprise network extensions and cellular backhaul which directly benefit from satellite's advantages of remote reach and coverage,” commented Christopher Boyd, Senior Director of Product Management at Kratos. “This seamless digital internetworking with global carriers is enabled as the satellite industry moves beyond siloed and proprietary technology and embraces industry standards such as MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet used extensively by the world’s largest telecommunication and technology providers.”

For more information about OpenSpace support for E-Line services visit http://www.KratosDefense.com/E-Line.

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit http://www.KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

